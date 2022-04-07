JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — No pediatric patients are battling the novel coronavirus at Niswonger, according to Ballad Health data on Thursday.

In its weekly COVID-19 reports, the health system revealed there are 50 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in facilities spanning across a 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. This includes five critical COVID-19 cases and five patients depending on a ventilator.

None of the critical COVID-19 cases involve vaccinated patients, according to Ballad. Unvaccinated patients account for 88% of general COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Ballad used state-reported data to determine that the region’s positivity rate sits at 3.4%, and there have been 34 COVID-19-related deaths in the past seven days.

Below is a breakdown of Ballad’s COVID data on April 7: