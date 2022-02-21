JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health data on Monday revealed that there are no children battling the novel coronavirus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

There was a drop of three pediatric COVID-19 patients over the weekend, according to data from the health system.

Other drops were seen across the board: 10 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, four fewer suspected COVID-19 patients and six fewer patients depending on a ventilator.

The data span across Ballad’s 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 21:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 320 (-10)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3 (-4)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 73 (+41)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 61 (+24)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 55 (unchanged)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 28 (-6)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 0 (-3)

Ballad Health used state-reported data to determine that there have been 80 COVID-19-related deaths in its area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia within the past seven days.