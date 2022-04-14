JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health released its weekly COVID-19 data on Thursday, April 14, which showed that the health system has not recorded any novel coronavirus-related admissions in the past week.

According to Ballad, there are 31 COVID-19 patients in its facilities across a 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Six hospitalizations include critical cases in the intensive care unit, and five patients are on ventilators. All the critical cases involve unvaccinated patients.

Eighty-four percent of general COVID-19 patients have yet to receive the shot, data revealed.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital remains clear of pediatric COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive week.

A complete breakdown of Ballad’s COVID-19-related data is available below.

COVID-19 patients in the hospital — 31

COVID-19 admissions — 0

COVID-19 discharges — 3

COVID-19 patients under investigation — 9

COVID-19 patients in the ICU — 6

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator — 5

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in the hospital — 0

Ballad used state-reported data to determine that 3.1% of novel coronavirus tests in its service area returned positive results.