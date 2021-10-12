Ballad Health: No change in COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on Tuesday that there has been no change in hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus.

Several other factors remained the same since Monday; vaccination rates in Ballad’s 21-county service area didn’t budge, and COVID-related deaths within the past seven days stayed at 80 deaths.

Tuesday’s numbers showed an increase in those receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) along with those depending on ventilators due to COVID-19.

The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 234

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10 (-2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 28 (-19)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 28 (-15)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 71 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 58 (+4)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 43.4%

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 80 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days.

