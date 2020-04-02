Ballad Health: New COVID-19 death in Sullivan Co., 1 new case at Hawkins Co. hospital

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health officials confirmed on Thursday that there was a second COVID-19 death in our region.

According to Director of Infection Prevention Jamie Swift, a Sullivan County man in the age range of 51-60 died as a result of the coronavirus.

Alan Levine said condolences and prayers are with the family of the gentleman who passed away in Sullivan County. — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 2, 2020

No further details on the Sullivan County man were given.

Swift said a fourth team member at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital has tested positive after three team members were confirmed to have the virus on Tuesday.

All four of those team members worked in direct patient care.

Swift said anyone who may have been at the hospital between March 20-31 should be on the lookout for symptoms.

Swift said on Thursday there are now 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region Ballad serves, marking an increase of 18 cases in 24 hours. According to Swift, that is the largest jump in a 24-hour period since the virus response began.

CEO Alan Levine said about 1,000 people have been tested since March 17.

On Wednesday, Ballad Health announced that new rapid testing for COVID-19 would be available this week.

