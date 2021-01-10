Ballad Health: Nearly 17,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Sunday, Jan. 10, announcing there are 337 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Saturday, there were 336 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Ballad system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 33 7

7 Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 65

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 62

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 38

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 16,914

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 4,574

Ballad reports there have been 114 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days, and there is a 35.3% positive rate in its service area.