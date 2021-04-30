Ballad Health moving Elizabethton vaccination site to Johnson City to increase vaccine accessibility

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health will move its COVID-19 vaccination center in Elizabethton to Johnson City next week in order to increase community access to the vaccine.

Beginning Monday, Ballad will transition its Elizabethton community vaccination center to The Mall at Johnson City in the former DSW storefront. The new vaccination center will be open Monday through Friday 2–7 p.m. and will be able to accommodate more walk-in patients.

“Regionally, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again – an increase largely driven by the United Kingdom (B117) variant, which is now the dominant strain across the United States,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer, in a release. “We’re in a race, now more than ever, to vaccinate people faster than the virus spreads.”

Those who received their first dose at the Elizabethton vaccination center have already been scheduled to receive their second dose at the new Johnson City location.

Ballad also has vaccination clinics in Kingsport, Abingdon, and Norton. Walk-ins are welcome at all vaccination centers, but appointments may be scheduled by calling Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523.

The health system says it has provided more than 42,000 first-dose and 39,000 second-dose vaccines across the region.