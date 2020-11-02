Ballad Health: More than 200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in region

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are now 202 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 202
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 23
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 44
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 24

According to Ballad Health, the positive rate over the last seven days has fallen slightly to 17 percent.

As of Monday, there have been 40 COVID-19 deaths in the Ballad system in the last seven days.

Since March 1, there have been 24,843 positive cases of COVID-19 and 442 deaths.

