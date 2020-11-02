Ballad Health: More than 200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are now 202 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 202
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 23
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 44
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 24
According to Ballad Health, the positive rate over the last seven days has fallen slightly to 17 percent.
As of Monday, there have been 40 COVID-19 deaths in the Ballad system in the last seven days.
Since March 1, there have been 24,843 positive cases of COVID-19 and 442 deaths.