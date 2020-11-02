Ballad Health: More than 200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are now 202 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 202

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 23

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 44

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 24

With 202 inpatient cases, Ballad Health reports our highest number of COVID-19 inpatient cases to date. We strongly encourage our community to social distance, wash your hands and wear your mask to reduce the spread of the virus and other illnesses. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/lLp2l7A5Rj — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 2, 2020

According to Ballad Health, the positive rate over the last seven days has fallen slightly to 17 percent.

As of Monday, there have been 40 COVID-19 deaths in the Ballad system in the last seven days.

Since March 1, there have been 24,843 positive cases of COVID-19 and 442 deaths.