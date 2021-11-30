Ballad Health: More than 200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in facilities across region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Ballad Health system on Tuesday reported there are 206 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 within its facilities across the 21-county service area.

According to the health system, this is an increase of 11 patients since Monday, and numbers across the board continue to climb as the region approaches the holiday season.

There are two pediatric patients fighting the novel coronavirus in Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, according to data from Ballad.

Ballad also recorded an increase of numbers in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) — six more people are battling critical cases of COVID-19, with one more patient put on a ventilator since Monday.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 30:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 206 (+11)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4 (+2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 30 (-2)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 19 (-11)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 45 (+6)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 31 (+1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.4%

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 33 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 31 deaths reported on Monday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 14% on Tuesday.