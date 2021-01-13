Ballad Health: More than 18,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, Jan. 13, announcing there are 321 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Tuesday, there were 339 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Ballad system.

Tune in to our Facebook Live today at 11:05 as Ballad Health leaders discuss this data and other important updates regarding COVID-19 in our region.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 321

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 65

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 67

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 43

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 18,362

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 6,747

