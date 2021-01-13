Ballad Health: More than 18,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, Jan. 13, announcing there are 321 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Tuesday, there were 339 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Ballad system.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 321
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 65
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 67
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 43
  • First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 18,362
  • Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 6,747

You can watch News Channel 11’s live stream of the Ballad Health press conference below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss