Ballad Health: Monday sets new record of 387 COVID patients in hospital system

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, Sept. 6, announcing another new record of hospitalized patients.
Ballad Health reported 387 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, up 13 from Sunday’s then-record amount.
Among those hospitalized, 90 patients are in the COVID Intensive Care Unit.
Six pediatric patients are received care for COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, according to Ballad Health.
The COVID-19 vaccination rate within Ballad’s service area on Monday remained the same that it had since Thursday, Sept. 2 — 39.7%. That rate is still below both Tennessee and Virginia’s statewide vaccination rates.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 387 (+13)
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 45
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 32
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 19
- COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 90 (+6)
- COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 65 (-1)
- Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 6
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 39.7%
According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate climbed to 21.4%. Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 43 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.
