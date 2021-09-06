Ballad Health: Monday sets new record of 387 COVID patients in hospital system

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, Sept. 6, announcing another new record of hospitalized patients.

Ballad Health reported 387 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, up 13 from Sunday’s then-record amount.

Hit another record this morning. Up to 387 inpatients and 90 in the ICU. https://t.co/tL1zfWbzik — Alan Levine (@alevine014) September 6, 2021

Among those hospitalized, 90 patients are in the COVID Intensive Care Unit.

Six pediatric patients are received care for COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, according to Ballad Health.

On Friday morning, @BalladHealth had 352 inpatients with Covid. This morning, that number has grown to 387, with 90 in the ICU and 65 on ventilators. On this Labor day, i'm grateful for our nurses, doctors and other heroic health care workers who showed up and leaned in. — Alan Levine (@alevine014) September 6, 2021

The COVID-19 vaccination rate within Ballad’s service area on Monday remained the same that it had since Thursday, Sept. 2 — 39.7%. That rate is still below both Tennessee and Virginia’s statewide vaccination rates.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 387 (+13)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 45

Total COVID-19 discharges: 32

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 19

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 90 (+6)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 65 (-1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 6

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 39.7%

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate climbed to 21.4%. Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 43 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

For complete coronavirus coverage, CLICK HERE.