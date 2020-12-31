Ballad Health: Medical admissions to resume at Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital on Jan. 1

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County Memorial Hospital will resume accepting medical admission on Friday, January 1 to help manage the surge of inpatients at Holston Valley Medical Center.

According to a release from Ballad Health, Hawkins County Memorial Hospital will provide additional staffed hospital beds in the region.

Medical admissions at the hospital were suspended in July so Ballad Health could redeploy team members to COVID-19 units at Holston Valley.

Ballad says staff at Hawkins County Memorial will return to their typical assignments at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The release says the emergency department and other outpatient services at the hospital will continue with their normal operations.