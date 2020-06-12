Ballad Health, local health officials urge patients to seek needed care despite COVID-19 fears

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Regional medical officials gathered at Franklin Woods Community Hospital to make a unified announcement – seek medical care if you need it.

Health experts from Ballad Health, Holston Medical Group, Washington County/Johnson City EMS and other providers informed residents of the Tri-Cities that they should seek care if they are not feeling well or require help.

Physicians from multiple providers and organizations said they have seen several patients reluctant to visit facilities out of fear of COVID-19.

Speakers said their offices and facilities are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of patients who require medical attention.

