Ballad Health: local COVID-19 positivity rate has reached new high, 262 patients in area hospitals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 6, announcing there are now 262 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The hospital system reported 83 deaths within the past seven days.

Ballad Health officials noted that the hospital system’s coverage area has a positivity rate that has once again reached a new high at 24.2%.

“We did indeed end the week with a record number of new cases (4,477) – which is a 25% increase from the prior week,” officials reported.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health: