Ballad Health: Increase of patients receiving treatment in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health revealed on Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations within its 21-county service declined over the weekend, but those receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) increased.

Ten fewer patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 within the health system’s facilities, but the scorecard is showing an additional seven patients receiving treatment within the ICU.

The percent of those fully vaccinated in the region remained the same — Ballad Health reported that 40.3% of the population is currently vaccinated against the virus.

Compared to statewide vaccination rates, Ballad’s service area trails behind Tennessee’s rate of 43.2% fully vaccinated and falls short of Virginia’s rate of 58.5%.

Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 48 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

The following is a breakdown of Monday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 388 (-10)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 19 (-5)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 43 (+8)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 45

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 112 (+7)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 84 (+9)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 7 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 40.3%

