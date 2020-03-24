Ballad Health: In-house COVID-19 testing should be possible ‘any day now’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a live-streamed update to the community on Tuesday, Ballad Health officials report that the system should be able to start in-house testing for COVID-19 in a matter of days, which would reduce the wait time for results to a few hours.

Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine said the chemical compounds used to test for the virus should be arriving “any day now,” and once they do, Ballad will be able to perform about 50 tests per day using equipment at Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.

He said Ballad should get the reagents needed to do in-house testing to return faster results.



Levine added that analyzing the tests in-house will allow for shorter turn around time for results. Tests will be ready in “a few hours,” he said, opposed to the current wait times that can stretch for days.

He added that Ballad has ordered more equipment to perform the tests, which will bump capacity up to about 400 tests per day. That equipment is expected to arrive in 8-10 weeks, he said.

Following the system’s cancelation of elective procedures, Levine reported that Intensive Care Unit numbers are “as good as they’ve ever been.”

Out of 276 available ICU beds, 62 are currently open.

The system has 156 ventilators available, but that doesn’t include 25 additional ventilators Ballad has purchased that will arrive in about 8-10 weeks.

The system also has 61 transport ventilators that can be used, 27 pediatric ventilators and 130 ventilators in stock that are “older,” but could still be used, Levine said.

Additionally, Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Smith thanked the community for their support in providing handmade personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

She said a pattern and guidelines will be posted for handmade masks on Ballad’s website, but said that the masks should be made of three layers of 100% cotton with two layers of interfacing.

Levine also thanked the community for support, addressing a surge in blood donations that brought stocks back from “virtual critical levels” of blood in less than a week.

He said the system is still in need of blood donations but is currently above critical levels for each blood type.

As the number of positive cases continues to climb in our region, Levine said he feels confident in the health system’s preparedness and continuing response to the pandemic.

“There are a total of 14 positive cases in the region,” he said. “We have had roughly 7,500 calls to our nurse connect phone line. It’s working.”

Reporters watching the livestream of the conference were unable to ask questions because of an apparent technical issue. The next conference with Ballad will be Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Ballad will be giving bi-weekly updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.

