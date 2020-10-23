Ballad Health identifies cluster of positive COVID-19 cases at Johnson City Medical Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health identified a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases at Johnson City Medical Center, officials reported Friday.

In a press release, the hospital system reported that 22 team members and six patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Positive employees are in isolation at their homes, and the affected patients have been isolated in a designated, closed COVID-19 unit within the facility.

To date, the positive cases have been contained to a single progressive care unit at the hospital, the release detailed.

Ballad reported the hospital system is working with the Tennessee Department of Health to identify and track possible contacts, and limit further community spread.

The health system said it has also conducted COVID-19 testing on potentially exposed team members, and it is following federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding further testing, officials said.