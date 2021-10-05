Ballad Health: Hospitals treating 288 COVID patients; 4 pediatric COVID patients in Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost 300 people are battling COVID-19 within Ballad Health facilities across the region.

The health system, which features a 21-county service area, said Tuesday that 288 COVID-19 inpatients remain in its hospitals.

Fifty-eight of these are depending on ventilators to breathe, and 73 remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Four pediatric patients are fighting the virus in Niswonger Children’s Hospital — the same total as Monday’s scorecard revealed.

Below is the entire COVID-19 Scorecard, as provided by Ballad:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 288 (+1)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 21 (-3)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 36 (-16)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 35 (-12)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 73 (-8)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 58 (-3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 42.6%

