Ballad Health: Hospitals ‘experiencing our highest number of COVID-19 inpatient cases since pandemic began’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are now 247 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

According to Ballad Health, Monday’s number of hospitalized patients again broke the health system’s record of inpatients with COVID-19.

Please view the attached scorecard for Monday, Nov. 16. Note that Ballad Health is experiencing our highest number of COVID-19 inpatient cases since the pandemic began with 247 and a positive rate of 18.3%. Please do your part to reduce the cases in our region. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/T2coiaqrbf — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 16, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 247

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 12

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 35

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 47

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 27

Ballad Health reported on Monday that the positive rate of infection in the area has increased to 18.3%.

There have been 58 virus-related deaths in the past seven days in the Ballad Health system.

Since March 1, there have been 31,083 total positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.

563 COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health since March 1, 2020.