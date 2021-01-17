Ballad Health: Novel coronavirus hospitalizations drop to 249

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Sunday, Jan. 17, announcing there are 249 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals, down from 255 Saturday, Jan. 16.

Friday marked the first time since Dec. 8, 2020 that the number of hospitalized patients was below 300.

“We’re encouraged as the positive rate and cases have declined and over 20,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccination,” Ballad tweeted Friday. “We are by no means out of the woods. Continue to do your part to reduce the spread.”

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Saturday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 249

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 94

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 59

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 36

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 20,950

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 8,226

According to Sunday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 25%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 101 deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.