Ballad Health: Hospitalizations continue to rise, 55 ‘people under investigation’ awaiting COVID-19 test results

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health reiterated Tuesday that there continues to be a “large increase” in the overall number of COVID-19 cases in our region.
Chief Infection Prevention Officer for Ballad Health, Jamie Swift, broke down the number of active COVID-19 cases at Ballad Health facilities as of August 5.
· 94 COVID-19 patients in Ballad facilities
· 22 patients in ICU
· 14 people on ventilators
· 55 PUI’s or “people under investigation” (Swift said this is a group of people that have been admitted and have symptoms of COVID-19 but are awaiting test results.)
Swift continued to urge the public to wearing masks, practice social distancing and practice good hand hygiene as she added that their in-house case count is still doubling every 12 days.
