Ballad Health: Hospitalizations continue to rise, 55 ‘people under investigation’ awaiting COVID-19 test results

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health reiterated Tuesday that there continues to be a “large increase” in the overall number of COVID-19 cases in our region.

Chief Infection Prevention Officer for Ballad Health, Jamie Swift, broke down the number of active COVID-19 cases at Ballad Health facilities as of August 5.

·         94 COVID-19 patients in Ballad facilities

·         22 patients in ICU

·         14 people on ventilators

·         55 PUI’s or “people under investigation” (Swift said this is a group of people that have been admitted and have symptoms of COVID-19 but are awaiting test results.)

Swift continued to urge the public to wearing  masks, practice social distancing and practice good hand hygiene as she added that their in-house case count is still doubling every 12 days.

