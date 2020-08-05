Ballad Health: Hospitalizations continue to rise, 55 ‘people under investigation’ awaiting COVID-19 test results

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health reiterated Tuesday that there continues to be a “large increase” in the overall number of COVID-19 cases in our region.

Looks like Jamie Swift, Chief Infection Prevention Officer, will be starting us off this morning.



She said there are 94 patients this morning in their facilities, of those 22 are in ICU and 14 of those people are on ventilators.



55 people are under investigation. — WJHL (@WJHL11) August 5, 2020

Chief Infection Prevention Officer for Ballad Health, Jamie Swift, broke down the number of active COVID-19 cases at Ballad Health facilities as of August 5.

· 94 COVID-19 patients in Ballad facilities

· 22 patients in ICU

· 14 people on ventilators

· 55 PUI’s or “people under investigation” (Swift said this is a group of people that have been admitted and have symptoms of COVID-19 but are awaiting test results.)

Swift continued to urge the public to wearing masks, practice social distancing and practice good hand hygiene as she added that their in-house case count is still doubling every 12 days.

Jamie said in-house case counts are doubling about every 12 days.



She said that she believes mask mandates will help and that data will begin slowing down in the next week or so. — WJHL (@WJHL11) August 5, 2020

There are 60 available COVID-19 beds and 17 available ICU beds for COVID patients.



She said capacity is at about 85%. — WJHL (@WJHL11) August 5, 2020

You can watch the entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.