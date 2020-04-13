Ballad Health: Holston Valley Medical Center designated for COVID-19 care, Women & Newborn Center being established at Indian Path

Breaking News
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health announced changes to services at Kingsport hospitals in a news conference Monday.

Ballad’s President of the Northwest Market, Lindy White, said that they’ve extended the COVID-19 surge plan for the Kingsport market and that all COVID-19 care will now take place at Holston Valley.

It was also announced that a dedicated Women & Newborn Center will be established at Indian Path.

Ballad Health officials said the changes at Indian Path will start April 22 at 12:01 a.m.

