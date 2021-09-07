Ballad Health hits record COVID inpatient numbers 4 days in a row, CEO says ICUs are full

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ballad Health has hit a pandemic record-setting number of COVID inpatients in its system for the fourth day in a row.

According to a tweet from system CEO Alan Levine, there are 403 people in their hospitals with the virus.

Here’s where @BalladHealth is at right now: 403 Inpatients w/Covid. ICUs are full. Urgent Care is pretty overwhelmed. ER’s are backed up. 307 pts in Safer At Home. We will provide more information today on steps community can take to help. — Alan Levine (@alevine014) September 7, 2021

Levine’s tweet goes on to say that the Intensive Care Units are “full,” the Urgent Care sites are “pretty overwhelmed,” and the Emergency Rooms are “backed up.”

Levine also says that 307 people are being taken care of virtually through the “Safer at Home Program.”

On Labor Day Monday, the system set a record of 387 inpatients with the virus. The day before the system had 374 COVID inpatients and on Saturday the system reported caring for 362 patients.

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that seven children are hospitalized at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, up one patient from Monday.

The following is a breakdown of Tuesday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 403 (+15)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 45

Total COVID-19 discharges: 29 (-3)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8 (-11)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 92 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 66 (+1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 7 (+1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 39.7%

According to Tuesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate remained at 21.4%. Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 43 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

