Ballad Health hits record COVID-19 patients 5 days in a row

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ballad Health announced for the fifth day in a row that its facilities are treating a new record of 413 patients.

Today’s total number of inpatients with COVID-19 (413) as well as the total number of patients in the ICU (100) and the total number in the ICU using a ventilator (72) again exceeds our record in all three of these areas. pic.twitter.com/PXMJqIFZFS — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) September 8, 2021

This follows as officials announced the health system is preparing to treat 500 COVID-19 patients amid a surge that shatters records seen last winter.

In total, Ballad is caring for 721 patients who are positive with or suspected of being COVID-19 positive — this includes those receiving care in its facilities along with Safer at Home patients.

The following is a breakdown of Wednesday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 413 (+10)

Safer at Home patients: 289

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 19 (+11)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 62 (+17)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 52 (+23)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 100 (+8)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 72 (+6)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 7

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 40.2%

According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate jumped to 40.2% from the previously reported 39.7% on Tuesday.

Compared to statewide vaccination rates, Ballad’s service area trails behind Tennessee’s rate of 42.4% fully vaccinated and falls short of Virginia’s rate of 58%.

Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 48 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

