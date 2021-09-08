Ballad Health hits record COVID-19 patients 5 days in a row

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ballad Health announced for the fifth day in a row that its facilities are treating a new record of 413 patients.
This follows as officials announced the health system is preparing to treat 500 COVID-19 patients amid a surge that shatters records seen last winter.
In total, Ballad is caring for 721 patients who are positive with or suspected of being COVID-19 positive — this includes those receiving care in its facilities along with Safer at Home patients.
The following is a breakdown of Wednesday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 413 (+10)
- Safer at Home patients: 289
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 19 (+11)
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 62 (+17)
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 52 (+23)
- COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 100 (+8)
- COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 72 (+6)
- Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 7
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 40.2%
According to Wednesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate jumped to 40.2% from the previously reported 39.7% on Tuesday.
Compared to statewide vaccination rates, Ballad’s service area trails behind Tennessee’s rate of 42.4% fully vaccinated and falls short of Virginia’s rate of 58%.
Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 48 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.
