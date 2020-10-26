Ballad Health: Highest rate of hospitalized COVID-19 cases reported Oct. 26

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ballad Health has reached new highs of hospitalized coronavirus patients each of the past several days, a Ballad spokesperson said Monday.

Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are 166 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

28 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Ballad announced on Monday that the increase in cases over the last seven days is the highest the health system has seen. On Monday of last week, there were 116 inpatients.

On Aug. 10, at the height of the summer surge in cases, Ballad reached 122 hospitalized patients.

Following a drop in new cases that number fell to a low of 63 on Sept. 28. At that point,14 patients were in the ICU.

From Oct. 1 through Oct. 16 that number stayed between 90 and 110 before beginning its current rapid increase.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports, 14.7% of people being tested for COVID-19 in its service area are testing positive rate. Four weeks ago that positivity rate was 7.8%.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 166

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 12

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 16

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 28

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 13

(1/2) Reflected in our scorecard today, Monday, Oct. 26, is the highest number of growth our hospitals have seen, 166 inpatients today compared to 116 last Monday. That also reflects the highest percentage of inpatient growth at 42% compared to last Monday’s cases. pic.twitter.com/LcD8xJnIr5 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) October 26, 2020

On Monday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 35 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 22,281 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

402 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Monday.