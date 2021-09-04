Ballad Health: Highest inpatient, patient, ICU and ventilator count since beginning of pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to an announcement by Ballad Health, the system is now caring for a record number of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Saturday, Ballad now has a total of 627 active positive cases, broken down as follows:
- 362 COVID-19 inpatients
- 19 patients under investigation
- 83 ICU patients
- 64 patients on ventilators
- 246 patients utilizing the Safer at Home program
Ballad specified six of those inpatients are children within Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Three are in the Pediatric ICU, with the remaining three in the medical/surgical unit.
Ballad Health officials ended the post with a call for residents within the system to wear masks and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine as early as possible.