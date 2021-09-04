Ballad Health: Highest inpatient, patient, ICU and ventilator count since beginning of pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to an announcement by Ballad Health, the system is now caring for a record number of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Saturday, Ballad now has a total of 627 active positive cases, broken down as follows:

362 COVID-19 inpatients

19 patients under investigation

83 ICU patients

64 patients on ventilators

246 patients utilizing the Safer at Home program

Ballad specified six of those inpatients are children within Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Unfortunately, we have arrived. With 362 in-house this morning, 83 in ICU with 64 on vents – its an unfortunate milestone. People are dying as well. Young moms, beloved coaches and teachers, grandparents, spouses… All of it. https://t.co/xaJ8aj9dNZ — Alan Levine (@alevine014) September 4, 2021

Three are in the Pediatric ICU, with the remaining three in the medical/surgical unit.

Ballad Health officials ended the post with a call for residents within the system to wear masks and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine as early as possible.