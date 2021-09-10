Ballad Health: Friday’s hospitalizations took slight decline

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health revealed on Friday that COVID-19 hospitalizations within its 21-county service area declined from Thursday’s totals.

Eight fewer patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 within the health system’s facilities, leaving Friday’s in-house patients number at 398 on Sept. 10.

While this number is on the decline, the percent of those fully vaccinated in the region remained the same — Ballad Health reported that 40.2% of the population is currently vaccinated against the virus.

Compared to statewide vaccination rates, Ballad’s service area trails behind Tennessee’s rate of 42.9% fully vaccinated and falls short of Virginia’s rate of 58.1%.

Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 51 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

The following is a breakdown of Friday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 398 (-10)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 24 (+4)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 35 (-15)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 45 (-10)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 105 (-1)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 75 (-3)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 8 (+3)
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 40.2%

For complete coronavirus coverage, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss