Ballad Health: Friday’s hospitalizations took slight decline

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health revealed on Friday that COVID-19 hospitalizations within its 21-county service area declined from Thursday’s totals.

Eight fewer patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 within the health system’s facilities, leaving Friday’s in-house patients number at 398 on Sept. 10.

While this number is on the decline, the percent of those fully vaccinated in the region remained the same — Ballad Health reported that 40.2% of the population is currently vaccinated against the virus.

Compared to statewide vaccination rates, Ballad’s service area trails behind Tennessee’s rate of 42.9% fully vaccinated and falls short of Virginia’s rate of 58.1%.

Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 51 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

The following is a breakdown of Friday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 398 (-10)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 24 (+4)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 35 (-15)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 45 (-10)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 105 (-1)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 75 (-3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 8 (+3)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 40.2%

For complete coronavirus coverage, CLICK HERE.