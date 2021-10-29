Ballad Health: Fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, more patients receiving care in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported an overall decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations but an increase in Intensive Care Unit totals on Friday.

Three fewer patients are receiving care in Ballad facilities due to the novel coronavirus, and five more are battling the virus in the ICU.

The health system also reported that a child was hospitalized due to the virus since Thursday.

The vaccination rate for the 21-county service area looms behind statewide rates in both Tennessee and Virginia at 44.5% fully vaccinated.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Oct. 29:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 169 (-3)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4 (-2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 24 (+11)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 27 (+6)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 50 (+5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 34 (-3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1 (+1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.5%

Ballad Health reported Friday that there have been 50 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to Thursday’s 54 deaths in the last seven days.