Ballad Health expert discusses COVID-19 prevention during the holidays

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Health officials say that the impending omicron COVID-19 surge following the holidays is not completely preventable, but they do have a few recommendations to keep you and your family safe this season.

Ballad Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said you should be aware of group size when gathering and try not to pack a large number of people in a small enclosed space.

“Masking when you’re not eating, distancing when you’re eating as well could be helpful when you have people from several different households that are gathering together,” Runnels said.

While omicron cases are increasing in Tennessee, Runnels said locally, we’re still dealing with delta.

“We never really have recovered from the delta surge completely,” Runnels said. “We do expect as in many parts of the country that omicron will begin to be the predominant variant that we see in infections in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Probably within the next week to ten days is our expectation.”

Runnels said it’s important to remember healthcare workers this season as they work through the holidays to keep our region safe.

“It’s really disappointing for a lot of people I know that our frontline staff is obviously very fatigued and you know I worry about them particularly with the holidays with everything that they’re having to deal with, with the volumes of patients,” he said.

As always health officials are encouraging the public to get their COVID-19 shots and boosters as soon as possible

“I think there is reason for optimism around the holidays,” Runnels said. “I think that we should be proud of the things that our healthcare workers are doing in the region and the front lines to support the community.”