Ballad Health: Exhalation valve and vent masks prohibited at Ballad facilities starting August 20

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Chief Infection Prevention Officer for Ballad Health, Jamie Swift, announced an update to the hospital system’s mask mandate policy, effective Thursday.

Swift said that starting August 20, Ballad will no longer allow masks with exhalation valve and vents at their facilities.

“The CDC has now officially recommended you not wear those masks with valves. Those masks that have a little round circle on the end those exhalation valves, those actually are not recommended because they allow the air to escape the mask…if you come in with one we are going to ask that you cover that. We do encourage you if that is the mask you have to start looking for alternatives,” Swift said.

Ballad Health officials also release the latest COVID-19 cases at Ballad Hospitals as of Wednesday.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 104

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 46

Number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU: 23

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 13

Please view today’s #COVID19 scorecard which will be referenced in today’s media briefing. Ballad Health encourages you to #maskup and help reduce the spread in our region. pic.twitter.com/QebXXSDCDz — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) August 19, 2020

