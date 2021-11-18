Ballad Health exempt from Gov. Lee’s limitations on COVID-19 restrictions, officials say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Ballad Health system is exempt from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s recently approved law that limits entities’ ability to impose COVID-19 restrictions among employees, an official confirmed with News Channel 11.

Ballad Health spokesperson Ashlea Ramey released the following statement to News Channel 11:

Ballad Health is not required to file for exemption because we are expressly exempted already by the terms of the legislation. Ashlea Ramey, Ballad Health

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine announced last Thursday that Ballad employees who have direct contact with others in the workplace must be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by Jan. 4 in accordance with Biden’s order requiring health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This statement followed after the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office granted East Tennessee State University its exemption from the limitation law, as listed on the Tennessee Comptroller website.

The complete bill, which was signed by Lee on Nov. 12 and limits the measures governments and businesses can take regarding response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is available below.

