Ballad Health ‘encouraged’ as hospitalized COVID-19 patients drops to 273, vaccinations rise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday, Jan. 15, announcing there are 273 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Friday marks the first time since December 8, 2020 that the number of hospitalized patients was below 300.

On Thursday, there were 301 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Ballad system.

“We’re encouraged as the positive rate and cases have declined and over 20,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccination,” Ballad tweeted Friday. “We are by no means out of the woods. Continue to do your part to reduce the spread.”

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health: