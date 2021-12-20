Ballad Health: Drops recorded in critical COVID-19 hospitalizations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Ballad Health system on Monday revealed that there were drops in COVID-19 hospitalizations in its Intensive Care Units throughout the region.

Five fewer patients are battling the novel coronavirus in the ICU, and four fewer patients are depending on ventilators due to the virus.

The data does not specify whether these drops are discharges or deaths.

In previous reports, Ballad Health officials warned that roughly half of the patients who decline to the point of needing a ventilator die from the virus.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 17:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 240

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7 (+3)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 27 (+1)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 27 (+4)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 64 (-5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 48 (-4)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 46.7%

The region’s positivity rate stands at 14.1% on Monday, a decrease from the positive rate previously reported Friday.

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 68 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.