Ballad Health: Drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over holiday weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported a drop in its COVID-19 hospitalizations since Christmas Eve.

As of Monday, Dec. 27, we are treating 232 inpatients with COVID-19. This data pertains to Ballad Health’s 21-county service area of Tennessee and Virginia.



According to the health system on Monday, there are 241 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 across its 21-county service area — a decrease of eight patients.

Decreases were also seen in the Intensive Care Unit, with five fewer patients in the ICU and three fewer patients depending on ventilators.

Ballad does not disclose whether these drops are deaths or discharges.

There are not currently any children battling the novel coronavirus in Niswonger, data show, and the area’s vaccination rate remained the same.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 27:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 232 (-8)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4

Total COVID-19 admissions: 42 (+14)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 46 (+19)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 71 (-5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 59 (-3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 0 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 46.8%

The region’s positivity rate stands at 15.2% on Monday, an increase from the positive rate previously reported on Friday, Dec. 24.

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 47 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.