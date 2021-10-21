Ballad Health: Downward trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported a slight decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, continuing the downward trend seen among hospitalizations due to the virus in the health system.

According to Ballad, whose service area spans across 21 counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, 186 COVID-19 inpatients remain hospitalized — two fewer than Wednesday.

Pediatric COVID-19 inpatient totals are also dropping, with one child remaining in Niswonger due to the virus.

The region’s vaccination rates stayed the same Thursday, lingering behind statewide vaccination rates in Tennessee and Virginia.

The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 186 (-2)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6 (-2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 19 (+8)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 21

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 44 (-3)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 34 (-3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.1%

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 53 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to 57 deaths in the previous seven-day span.

