Ballad Health doctor with COVID-19 in ‘an ICU on a Ventilator’ according to Ballad CEO

(WJHL)- Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine posted on Twitter Monday that Dr. Daniel Lewis, a Ballad Health Doctor, is in ICU on a ventilator, continuing to fight against COVID-19.

On April 2, Levine discussed Dr. Lewis’s diagnosis in a news conference after family members had publicly posted about his coronavirus diagnosis on social media.

SEE ALSO: Ballad doctor with COVID-19 appreciates ‘outpouring of love and support’ from community

It was on that same day that Dr. Lewis told News Channel 11 in a message, “You can tell them I am doing well and am appreciative of all the overwhelming outpouring of love and support my family and I have seen in the last 24 hours.”

Last month, Dr. Lewis spoke at a Greene County Commission meeting to discuss the novel coronavirus and testing.

In an updated tweet Monday, Levine said in part, “He’s in an ICU on a Ventilator.” The entire @BalladHealth family is raising you up in prayer, Dr.Lewis. You are loved.”

Please pray for Dr. Daniel Lewis. He's a young, incredibly bright and well respected Doctor in Greeneville, TN. He's our Chief Medical Officer. He's in an ICU on a Ventilator. The entire @BalladHealth family is raising you up in prayer, Dr. Lewis. You are loved. — Alan Levine (@alevine014) April 6, 2020

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.