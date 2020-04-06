Ballad Health doctor with COVID-19 in ‘an ICU on a Ventilator’ according to Ballad CEO

(WJHL)- Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine posted on Twitter Monday that Dr. Daniel Lewis, a Ballad Health Doctor, is in ICU on a ventilator, continuing to fight against COVID-19.
On April 2, Levine discussed Dr. Lewis’s diagnosis in a news conference after family members had publicly posted about his coronavirus diagnosis on social media.
It was on that same day that Dr. Lewis told News Channel 11 in a message, “You can tell them I am doing well and am appreciative of all the overwhelming outpouring of love and support my family and I have seen in the last 24 hours.”
Last month, Dr. Lewis spoke at a Greene County Commission meeting to discuss the novel coronavirus and testing.
In an updated tweet Monday, Levine said in part, “He’s in an ICU on a Ventilator.” The entire @BalladHealth family is raising you up in prayer, Dr.Lewis. You are loved.”
