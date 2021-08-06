Ballad Health details visitation restrictions taking effect Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced Friday new visitation restrictions are effective immediately.

This comes as the region continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.

A Ballad Health spokesperson released the following restrictions:

Patients in Ballad Health hospitals, outpatients center and medical associates clinics will only be allowed one visitor at a time . This does not have to be a single designated visitor for the length of stay, but it limits how many people can be in the facility at once.

. This does not have to be a single designated visitor for the length of stay, but it limits how many people can be in the facility at once. Visitation hours are from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

until daily. NICU and PICU at Niswonger Children’s Hospital , as well as rooms with pediatric patients allow two visitors , but they must be legal parents or guardians . Hours of visitations aren’t restricted in these areas.

, as well as rooms with pediatric patients allow , but they must be . Hours of visitations aren’t restricted in these areas. Labor and delivery units allow two visitors per room.

Surgery allows one visitor or support person.

Long-term care allows two visitors per room, and visitation must be scheduled with the facility.

Behavioral health permits visitation only as scheduled by the behavioral health treatment team known as therapeutic visitation.

Certain exceptions for visitations will be made at the discretion of nurse leadership for end-of-life, comfort care and critical care patients.

No visitors under age 18 are allowed unless they qualify for an approved extenuating circumstance.

All visitors must undergo symptom screenings and remain masked at all times — even those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

