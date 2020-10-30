Ballad Health deferring non-emergent elective procedures requiring overnight stays starting Nov. 2

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced Friday that it is temporarily suspending all non-emergent elective procedures requiring an overnight stay starting November 2.

This applies to all its facilities.

According to a release from the system, “Inpatient COVID-19 cases are expected to exceed 200 by Saturday, Oct. 31, and with an ever-climbing positivity rate and new infections every day, this is a necessary measure to ensure we have enough capacity and staffing to care for our critically ill patients.”

A memo sent to Ballad team members states the reduction will primarily affect main operating rooms, cardiovascular operating rooms, cardiac cath labs.

According to the release, “There are no plans to furlough team members at this time.”

The announcement follows the reduction of elective, non-emergent surgical cases at Holston Valley Medical Center.

“We are constantly evaluating this situation and making decisions based on the pandemic’s continue spread.”