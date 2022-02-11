JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health discharged dozens more COVID-19 inpatients this week than it had the past several weeks, and its inpatient total dropped below 400 for the first time in almost three weeks Friday.

Ballad’s daily hospitalization data release showed the health system is currently housing 398 COVID-19 patients — a fairly steep drop from Thursday’s total of 425. COVID-19 patient numbers at Niswonger Children’s Hospital remained at five.

Data from the past few weeks show discharges of COVID-19 patients on a steady upswing while COVID admissions remained in a fairly tight range. Admissions and discharges have occurred more quickly during the omicron surge than during other surges as a higher percentage of COVID inpatients — though by no means all — suffer less severe illness and are released from the hospital sooner.

The week of Jan. 24-28 had 250 patient discharges and 310 new admissions. Last week, Jan. 31-Feb. 4, total discharges rose to 282, and admissions fell to 272. This week the system discharged 347 COVID patients — 40% more than two weeks ago — and admitted 297.

Ballad’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift told News Channel 11 last week that backlogs in some stepdown facilities were forcing Ballad to keep some inpatients for longer than was medically necessary as they waited for beds at other locations.

A decrease was seen in critical COVID-19 hospitalizations; Ballad reported five fewer patients receiving care in its intensive care units (ICU) — a total of 81 critical COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in Ballad facilities.

The number of patients requiring ventilators to help them breathe remained at 53.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 11:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 398 (-27)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4 (-5)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 46 (-17)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 73 (+1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 81 (-5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 53 (unchanged)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 5 (unchanged)

The data comes from Ballad Health facilities across its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Ballad used state-reported data to determine that there have been 78 COVID-19-related deaths in its area within the last seven days, and over a third of novel coronavirus tests are returning positive, with the rate standing at 39.7%.