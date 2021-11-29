Ballad Health COVID hospitalizations up 44% in the past two weeks, nearing 200

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals has increased 44% in the past two weeks.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals has increased 44% in the past two weeks and stood at 195 Monday.

As more people have been admitted than discharged, that number has climbed steadily since Nov. 15, when it reached its lowest point since Aug. 6.

The number increased 17% between Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 and another 23% from Nov. 22 to Monday.

The increase lags by a couple weeks an earlier turnaround in new COVID cases across the region. Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 hit a delta surge low of 145 on Nov. 1.

It had surged to 275 by Nov. 23, nearly doubling during that span. Tennessee’s statewide rate rose as well, but more slowly, from 102 to 140.

Southwest Virginia also has seen an increase in case rate during the latter part of November.

In addition to the overall number hospitalized, 39 people were in intensive care units at Ballad hospitals Monday and 30 were on ventilators. Two pediatric COVID patients were hospitalized.

The ICU and ventilator numbers are not much higher than those reported Nov. 15, when 34 people were in ICU and 26 were on ventilators.

COVID test positivity rates have increased around the hospital system’s 21-county service area since mid-month as well. That rate stood at 11.4% Nov. 15 but had risen to 13.8% as of Monday.

Northeast Tennessee’s positivity percentage has been nearly double that of Tennessee the past few weeks.