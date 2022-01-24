Ballad Health COVID hospitalizations jump by 38 over weekend to near record

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Record COVID-19 case rates from the Omicron variant contributed to the increase of Ballad Health’s COVID hospitalization numbers by 44 patients over the weekend to near-record highs, the hospital system reported Monday.

A total of 381 COVID patients are being treated at Ballad hospitals, up from 343 Friday. The number of COVID patients in intensive care units jumped by 10 to 76, while the number who are on ventilators increased by seven to 48.

A total of eight pediatric COVID patients were being treated at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, an increase of one from Friday.

The number of patients currently hospitalized for COVID at Ballad facilities is up 64% since the end of December.

The total number of patients hospitalized was last higher than this on Sept. 21 when it stood at 387. That occurred just after cases had peaked during the Delta variant surge and was accompanied by significantly higher numbers of patients in ICU and on ventilators than the current totals. The system reached its highest point ever on Sept. 8 with 413 COVID inpatients.

Delta is thought to cause more severe symptoms overall than the Omicron variant. On Sept. 21, 110 patients were in ICU out of the 387 total — 45% more than the current total of 76 despite nearly identical hospitalization numbers. There were 90 patients on ventilators on that September date or a full 88% more than the current 48.

The only areas where current numbers are higher than the Sept. 21 date are children’s hospitalizations, which are double the four that were recorded back then, and the percentage of people testing positive for COVID in the community.

The seven-day test positivity rate was 21.9% on Sept. 21 and it had topped out at 23.8% on Sept. 17. Ballad reported a 35.3% positivity rate Monday.

State data Ballad uses in its reports showed 87 people in the region have died of COVID-19 within the past week, though that is the same total as Jan. 21 as the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) now reports those numbers only once a week.

On Jan. 19 Ballad released data showing 96% of critical COVID-19 cases in the ICU were unvaccinated patients. Moreover, 98% of COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators have yet to receive the shots.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 24: