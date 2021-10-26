Ballad Health: COVID hospitalizations, ICU patients see slight increase Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patient totals saw a small rise across the Ballad Health system Tuesday, according to the system’s scorecard.

Tuesday’s scorecard showed an increase of one COVID-19 hospitalization in Ballad facilities across the region since Monday.

Four more people were admitted into the ICU to battle COVID-19, the scorecard reads.

Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by one since Monday.

The vaccination rate remained the same and continues to linger behind statewide rates in Tennessee and Virginia.

The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 186 (+1)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5 (+2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 15 (-14)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 14 (-8)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 45 (+4)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 36 (+3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.1%

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 50 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to Monday’s 49 deaths in the last seven days.

