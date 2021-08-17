LIVE NOW /
Ballad Health COVID hospitalizations highest since late January 2021

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, August 17, announcing there are 190 patients receiving treatment for the virus at its hospitals.

This marks the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Jan. 24, 2021 when that number sat at 195 patients.

Monday’s patient count in Ballad facilities was the second highest, with 179 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Forty-three patients are currently depending on a ventilator — nearly double from last Monday’s 22 patients.

Monday’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) numbers nearly mirror numbers seen last January — on January 19, there were 57 patients in the ICU; as of August 16, there are 55 patients in the ICU in Ballad Health facilities.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 190
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 28
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 16
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7 
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 58
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 43
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 38.6%

According to Tuesday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 14.7%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 27 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

