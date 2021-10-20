Ballad Health: COVID hospitalizations drop again while vaccinated population sees slight growth

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations within Ballad Health facilities decreased again on Wednesday, according to the health system.

As of Wednesday, there are 188 inpatients receiving COVID-19 treatment in Ballad’s 21-county service area — Tuesday marked the first time in three months that total has dipped below 200 patients. Patients in the Intensive Care Unit also dropped from 48 patients to 47 patients on Wednesday.

Two children remain in Niswonger Children’s Hospital due to the novel coronavirus, according to Ballad’s scorecard, which is one fewer than Tuesday.

A graph released by Ballad Health on Wednesday states that 90% of the 188 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. Ballad reports 96% of the patients in the ICU are unvaccinated, as well as 97% of those on ventilators.

Photo: Ballad Health

The following is data as reported by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 188 (-10)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8 (-1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 11 (-25)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 21 (-21)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 47 (-1)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37 (-1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.1% (+0.2%)

Ballad Health reported Wednesday that there have been 57 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to 63 deaths in the previous seven-day span.

