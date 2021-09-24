Ballad Health: COVID hospitalizations continue to drop, 2 more children receiving care at Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop within Ballad Health facilities, according to the health system on Friday.

Ballad’s scorecard states there are 23 fewer inpatients than previously reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ballad Health stated that part of the decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations was attributed to patient deaths, not discharges. A morgue trailer has been utilized at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Pediatric inpatients increased in Niswonger, according to Ballad, from three COVID-19 pediatric inpatients to five.

The region’s vaccination rate remained the same and still trails behind statewide rates in both Tennessee and Virginia.

The following is a breakdown of Thursday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 330 (-23)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 19 (+1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 32

Total COVID-19 discharges: 55 (+5)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 104 (-3)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 82 (-2)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 5 (+2)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 41.3%

