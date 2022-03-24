JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In its weekly COVID-19 report, Ballad Health revealed that virus hospitalizations have almost dropped to numbers seen before the deadly Delta surge hit the region last August.

The health system’s data showed that 81 people remain hospitalized for COVID-19 on Thursday — the lowest hospitalizations at Ballad since last summer. Fifteen of the 81 hospitalizations involved patients who had been vaccinated against the virus, according to Ballad.

Critical cases also saw a new low since the previous summer. Nine patients continue to receive care and treatment in Ballad’s ICUs, with 89% of those hospitalizations involving unvaccinated patients. For those on a ventilator — eight patients — only one is vaccinated.

Ballad Health data showed the system is not treating any pediatric patients as of March 24 due to COVID-19. The health system used state-reported data to calculate a 6.7% positivity rate for the past seven days.

A complete breakdown of Ballad COVID-19 data is available below:

COVID-19 patients in the hospital — 81

COVID-19 admissions — 6

COVID-19 discharges — 11

COVID-19 PUIs (patients under investigation) — 7

COVID-19 patients in the ICU — 9

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator — 8

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in the hospital — 0

For comparison, News Channel 11 last reported Ballad Health COVID-19 hospitalizations on July 28, 2021 before the Delta surge. That day, there were 46 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Ballad facilities, with 12 in the ICU and 5 on a ventilator.

The next report followed one week later and showed a spike — the beginning of what would become known as the Delta surge. On Aug. 4, 2021, the health system recorded 125 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 33 patients in the ICU and 17 depending on ventilators. COVID-19 hospitalizations at this time had nearly tripled within only a week’s span.