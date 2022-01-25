Ballad Health COVID hospitalizations once again above 400

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 400 COVID-19 inpatients are being treated at Ballad Health hospitals for only the fourth time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ballad reported Tuesday.

The numbers of patients hospitalized, in intensive care and on ventilators for COVID all have increased since late last week.

The number of Ballad Health patients in the hospital with COVID has increased by 75% since late December.

A total of 406 COVID patients are hospitalized after the system reported an additional 76 new hospitalizations on Tuesday alone. Combined with 51 discharges of COVID patients, that brought the total up from 381 Monday.

The only time total hospitalizations were higher was at the height of the Delta variant surge on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9, when 413 and 408 COVID patients were hospitalized, respectively. The current total is up 19% just since Friday when the COVID census stood at 343.

Seven pediatric COVID patients are currently hospitalized at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, a decline of one from Monday.

ICU numbers grew to 79 Tuesday, while the number on ventilators jumped by six to 54. By comparison, 100 patients were in ICU and 72 on ventilators Sept. 8, the day Ballad reported its highest number hospitalized at 413.

The rising number of hospitalized patients is now nearing Ballad’s projections from last week. It’s currently in the middle of projections that Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton gave News Channel 11 Jan. 20. Deaton said even with more Omicron variant cases being mild compared to Delta, the sheer number of cases would result in potentially record hospitalizations.

“When you get that many people testing positive, you’re going to start having a fairly high number of admissions out of it,” Deaton said.

“Our projection shows that within a week we should be hitting that peak, and so that could be anywhere from 360 to over 450, somewhere in there,” Deaton said.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 25: