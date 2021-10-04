Ballad Health: COVID hospitalization total declines as system reports 71 deaths in last week

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend but revealed there were 26 more COVID-19 admissions in its facilities since Friday.

The health system posted on Facebook Monday morning to share a grim statistic — those who have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. since the pandemic’s beginning could fill the average Southeastern Conference football stadium nearly nine times over.

The visual acted as a solemn reminder that not all discharges are recoveries.

Ballad Health also reported on Monday that another child is receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The scorecard also states there have been 71 COVID-related deaths in the system’s 21-county service region over the last seven days.

Ballad Health’s scorecard revealed that the positivity rate in the area remains at 19.3% — about one in five COVID-19 tests return with positive results.

The following is a breakdown of Monday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 287 (-14)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 24 (+6)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 52 (+26)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 47 (+9)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 81 (-9)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 61 (-5)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4 (+1)
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 42.6%

For complete coronavirus coverage, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss