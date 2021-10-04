Ballad Health: COVID hospitalization total declines as system reports 71 deaths in last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend but revealed there were 26 more COVID-19 admissions in its facilities since Friday.

The health system posted on Facebook Monday morning to share a grim statistic — those who have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. since the pandemic’s beginning could fill the average Southeastern Conference football stadium nearly nine times over.

The visual acted as a solemn reminder that not all discharges are recoveries.

Ballad Health also reported on Monday that another child is receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The scorecard also states there have been 71 COVID-related deaths in the system’s 21-county service region over the last seven days.

Ballad Health’s scorecard revealed that the positivity rate in the area remains at 19.3% — about one in five COVID-19 tests return with positive results.

The following is a breakdown of Monday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 287 (-14)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 24 (+6)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 52 (+26)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 47 (+9)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 81 (-9)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 61 (-5)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4 (+1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 42.6%

