COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Holston Valley Medical Center, employee to receive vaccine

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have arrived at Holston Valley Medical Center on Thursday.

The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. We are told this one box it came in can hold 1,950 doses.



Ballad Health plans to administer the vaccine to one of the employees at Holston Valley around noon on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Ballad Health administered its first vaccine in the health system to Emily Boucher, a registered nurse at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon.

