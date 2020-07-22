Ballad Health: COVID-19 test results could take 7-10 days, increased demand for testing nationwide

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ballad Health officials said as of Wednesday there were 70 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ballad hospitals, and that 18 of those patients are currently in ICU.

Jamie Swift, Infection Prevention Director at Ballad, is starting us off today.



Within minutes of the news briefing getting underway, Ballad Health’s Infection Prevention Director, Jamie Swift, addressed testing.

Swift said there is a nationwide lag in testing and results could take anywhere from 7 to 10 days to get results.

She did urge people not to call the emergency room for results.

“We’re at the point now that you may see test results take anywhere from 7 days to 10 days, up to a week or longer so what we ask is that you please do not call the emergency room for those test results, they don’t have them and we don’t want our emergency room phone lines to get backed up,” Swift said.

